Bad Hunter

802 West Randolph Street
| +1 312-265-1745
Bad Hunter Chicago Illinois United States

Sun 10am - 10:30pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10:30pm
Fri 11am - 11:30pm
Sat 10am - 11:30pm

Chef Dan Snowden runs the show at this West Loop restaurant, where a vegetable-forward approach has been drawing crowds since its October 2016 opening. Plates like the tempura-fried lemons and broccoli, and chilled carrot noodles appeal to vegetarians, but let us (and them) make one thing clear: Meat is still on the table, as showcased in options like the striped-bass ceviche, chicken-thigh kebab, and sirloin skewer. Pick your protein, then pick your poison—a medley of ingredient-driven cocktails are on offer, too, from the Low & Sloe Cosmo (with Sipsmith sloe gin, strawberry, Campari, and lime, among other flavors) to the Mermaid Water (which includes Plymouth gin, Dolin Blanc vermouth, rhubarb, and Jack Rudy tonic syrup).
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

