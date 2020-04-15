Bad Hunter
Chef Dan Snowden runs the show at this West Loop restaurant, where a vegetable-forward approach has been drawing crowds since its October 2016 opening. Plates like the tempura-fried lemons and broccoli, and chilled carrot noodles appeal to vegetarians, but let us (and them) make one thing clear: Meat is still on the table, as showcased in options like the striped-bass ceviche, chicken-thigh kebab, and sirloin skewer. Pick your protein, then pick your poison—a medley of ingredient-driven cocktails are on offer, too, from the Low & Sloe Cosmo (with Sipsmith sloe gin, strawberry, Campari, and lime, among other flavors) to the Mermaid Water (which includes Plymouth gin, Dolin Blanc vermouth, rhubarb, and Jack Rudy tonic syrup).