Backroads Active Travel

Montana, USA
Website
| +1 406-888-7800
Glacier & Waterton Lakes Bike Tour

Glacier & Waterton Lakes Bike Tour

Wheels spinning, wind in your hair and mountain scenery whizzing by; an epic way to experience Big Sky County is from the seat of your own bike. Backroads, a expert traveling company, offers an unforgettable bike tour through Glacier National Park and Waterton Lakes National Park. Pedal the famed Going-to-the-Sun Road, through Glacier valleys and alongside picturesque glacier lakes. Not to worry, your bike tour is tailored to suit your ability; shorter distances for the recreational biker and longer hauls for the athletically ambitious. Either way, pedaling the roads of Montana will allow you plenty of time to appreciate the scenery while accomplishing a spectacular feat.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

