Back Streets Sports Bar
915 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904, USA
| +1 239-945-7555
Sun - Thur 11am - 2am
Fri 11am - 3am
Sat 9am - 3am
Backstreet's Back in Cape Coral!Backstreet Sports bar is an award-winning casual dining experience in Cape Coral Florida. Come in and try the “Best Pizza in Florida.” Weekly specials include two-for-one drinks on select nights, and poker six nights a week. Be sure to check out the expansive selection of beer, wine, and specialty drinks.
The bar includes live karaoke and music every night and dart leagues throughout the week. Care to watch a game? The bar includes all MLB, NHL, NCAA, and NFL packages.