Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Back Streets Sports Bar

915 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904, USA
Website
| +1 239-945-7555
Backstreet's Back in Cape Coral! Cape Coral Florida United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 2am
Fri 11am - 3am
Sat 9am - 3am

Backstreet's Back in Cape Coral!

Backstreet Sports bar is an award-winning casual dining experience in Cape Coral Florida. Come in and try the “Best Pizza in Florida.” Weekly specials include two-for-one drinks on select nights, and poker six nights a week. Be sure to check out the expansive selection of beer, wine, and specialty drinks.

The bar includes live karaoke and music every night and dart leagues throughout the week. Care to watch a game? The bar includes all MLB, NHL, NCAA, and NFL packages.


By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points