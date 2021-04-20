Where are you going?
194 Main St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
| +1 410-626-1363
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 9pm

During this digital age, Back Creek Books is a reminder of the dwindling art of the printed book. The store carries an impressive collection of quality, out-of-print military, naval and nautical books that will appeal to history buffs and bibliophiles alike.

There's a fascinating collection of art, fiction and poetry, too. Design and typography enthusiasts will be captivated by pages of delicate vintage graphics and illustrated book covers.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points