Rare Finds at Back Creek BooksDuring this digital age, Back Creek Books is a reminder of the dwindling art of the printed book. The store carries an impressive collection of quality, out-of-print military, naval and nautical books that will appeal to history buffs and bibliophiles alike.
There's a fascinating collection of art, fiction and poetry, too. Design and typography enthusiasts will be captivated by pages of delicate vintage graphics and illustrated book covers.