Back Bay Loop Back Bay Loop, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, USA

Local Wildlife in the Back Bay The Back Bay Loop is a paved pathway that takes you all the way around the Newport Bay, an inlet from the ocean that has created a haven for birds and wildlife. Almost the entire path has designated biking and walking areas, making it a safe option for both. If you have a tendency to get lost, use the large blue markers found on the ground as your guide. The loop takes you to some gorgeous spots with scenic views as well as right down along the water’s edge.