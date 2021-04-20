Bacino Torfbrug 5, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium

Mussels dish at Bacino We spent the evening walking around Antwerp looking for a restaurant that would offer a different kind of mussels than the ones we had until now.



We found it at the tavern-restaurant Bacino, right next to the Cathedral of Our Lady. This dish is presented as something unique in Antwerp and I thought they are just saying it to sell their food but I have never seen mussels cooked this way so they are correct. The five sauces are white wine, garlic cream, the sauce of the house "Bacino", sauce Provencal and curry. Very fresh, delicious and great presentation. Every time they would bring this dish to someone you could here the people talking about it and pointing to it, it's such an attention grabber. I will definitely have this again.



The service was also impeccable. The kids got coloring books so we can eat in peace. The kids selection is good, they offer chicken and steak with fries, pasta and even small portions of mussels which is great since my daughter is a fan.



I really like it when restaurants offer good food on the children's menu and not the dreaded chicken nuggets.