Bacchus Restaurant

845 Hornby St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1V1, Canada
Website
| +1 604-608-5319
Bacchus Restaurant: Dining in Vancouver Vancouver Canada
Bacchus Restaurant: Dining in Vancouver Vancouver Canada

Sat, Sun 7am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 11:30pm

Vancouver Foodie Find: Bacchus Lounge

For a delicious lunch in a cozy setting that could easily be mistaken for a London tea room, don't miss Bacchus Lounge at the Wedgewood Hotel. The BC salmon is perfectly seared & served over toasted quinoa.
By Stacy Small

Manuel Sanchez Alvarez
almost 7 years ago

Bacchus Restaurant: Dining in Vancouver

During my last visit to Vancouver I had several wonderful culinary experiences. Bacchus, at the Wedgewood Hotel, had wonderful environment and great food. I sat at the bar where I was attended to very well.

