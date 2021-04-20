Bacchus Restaurant
845 Hornby St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1V1, Canada
| +1 604-608-5319
Sat, Sun 7am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 11:30pm
Vancouver Foodie Find: Bacchus LoungeFor a delicious lunch in a cozy setting that could easily be mistaken for a London tea room, don't miss Bacchus Lounge at the Wedgewood Hotel. The BC salmon is perfectly seared & served over toasted quinoa.
almost 7 years ago
Bacchus Restaurant: Dining in Vancouver
During my last visit to Vancouver I had several wonderful culinary experiences. Bacchus, at the Wedgewood Hotel, had wonderful environment and great food. I sat at the bar where I was attended to very well.