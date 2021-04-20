Enjoy The Ease Of A Sunday Brunch At Bacari PDR

On a Sunday, time should pass slowly. Late morning should move effortlessly into the afternoon, and decisions should remain as easygoing as possible. At Bacari PDR, ocean breeze fills the air of reliably sunny days, and keeps the cozy dining room cool. Groups fill tables under artfully displayed wine bottles lining the ceiling or on the patio illuminated with natural light. The relaxed atmosphere moves at a calm pace, and its small-plate menu – otherwise known as cicchetti – makes ordering simple. Get as much as you please, and see when satisfaction strikes.



Pop a piece of house-made focaccia dipped in a roasted garlic and sunflower seed spread into your mouth as you cut a slice of fluffy pancakes from the stack. You may have picked the pancakes over the French toast at first – which is also made in-house and topped with fruit – but that could wait for later. For now, crowd the rest of the table with a croque madame topped with caramelized pastrami and a fried egg, a warm kale salad in a hot bacon vinaigrette, and a potato hash tossed with chorizo. Sip a mimosa or a bloody Mary as you go, and sit back comfortably when the plates are clear.



While a chia tea custard made with almond and coconut milk is also up for grabs, or the aforementioned brioche French toast could claim your second wind, you could leave now for the nearby beach. After all, there’s always next weekend.

