Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bacar Tapas and Wine Bar

38 Shelley Street
Website
| +852 2521 8322
Great Wine and Tapas in Central Hong Kong Mid Level Hong Kong

Great Wine and Tapas in Central Hong Kong

After several weeks in Asia, we were hungry for some European flavours and a great glass of wine to wash it all down with. We stumbled upon the lively Bacar Tapas and Wine Bar, just off the Central Mid-Levels Escalators.

The service was friendly and helpful and the crowd was convivial without being too loud and boisterous.

We sampled a variety of tapas, including beef and sun-dried tomato roulades, a spicy curried chicken and a tasty cheese plate (something not easy to come by in HK). We sipped a bold, Spanish red wine and thoroughly enjoyed our little taste of home.

Overall is was a nice place to relax with a glass of wine and have a light meal.

For more on food in Hong Kong visit: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/07/foodie-guide-hong-kong-restaurants/
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points