Bacar Tapas and Wine Bar
38 Shelley Street
| +852 2521 8322
Great Wine and Tapas in Central Hong KongAfter several weeks in Asia, we were hungry for some European flavours and a great glass of wine to wash it all down with. We stumbled upon the lively Bacar Tapas and Wine Bar, just off the Central Mid-Levels Escalators.
The service was friendly and helpful and the crowd was convivial without being too loud and boisterous.
We sampled a variety of tapas, including beef and sun-dried tomato roulades, a spicy curried chicken and a tasty cheese plate (something not easy to come by in HK). We sipped a bold, Spanish red wine and thoroughly enjoyed our little taste of home.
Overall is was a nice place to relax with a glass of wine and have a light meal.
