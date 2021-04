Great Wine and Tapas in Central Hong Kong

After several weeks in Asia, we were hungry for some European flavours and a great glass of wine to wash it all down with. We stumbled upon the lively Bacar Tapas and Wine Bar, just off the Central Mid-Levels Escalators.The service was friendly and helpful and the crowd was convivial without being too loud and boisterous.We sampled a variety of tapas, including beef and sun-dried tomato roulades, a spicy curried chicken and a tasty cheese plate (something not easy to come by in HK). We sipped a bold, Spanish red wine and thoroughly enjoyed our little taste of home.Overall is was a nice place to relax with a glass of wine and have a light meal.For more on food in Hong Kong visit: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/07/foodie-guide-hong-kong-restaurants/