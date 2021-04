Babi Guling Jl. Pratama Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Spicy Suckling Pig Babi guling, suckling pig prepared with turmeric, coriander seeds, lemongrass, and garlic, is one of Indonesia's most famous dishes. When in Nusa Dua, a great place to try the dish is this small, unpretentious restaurant named for it—as evidenced by the ever-present long lines.