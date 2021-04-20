Babbitt's Backcountry
12 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
| +1 928-774-4775
Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Thur 8am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 9pm
Babbitt's--where girls with pearl earrings go for backpacking gearIn downtown Flagstaff, check out out the sandstone building from the 1880's on the corner of Aspen & San Francisco--you'll find out where the Girl with the Pearl Earring gets her outdoor supplies...
As the gateway to northern Arizona ski country and the Grand Canyon, this mountain college-town has several outdoor outfitters, but the most venerable is Babbitt's. Under the vintage tin ceiling, you'll find all you need for the outdoors, from crampons to hiking-pants that zip off into shorts. Classes are available and rental gear as well.
Looking for a good place to eat or where to get the best microbrew? Ask the staff--they're friendly and, as you'd expect hikers and skiers in a college-town to be, well-informed when it comes to burgers, beer, and beyond...