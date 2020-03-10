Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Baba au Rum

Klitiou 6, Athina 105 60, Greece
Website
| +30 21 1710 9140

More info

Sun - Fri 7pm - 3am
Sat 1pm - 4am

Baba au Rum

It always feels like a holiday at this small but influential tiki bar. Despite the countless accolades (it’s consistently voted one of the world’s 50 best bars), Baba au Rum is unpretentious and easygoing—a place where everyone from cool-hunting tourists to middle-aged barflies will feel comfortable. The cocktail menu is long, complex, and witty. As the name suggests, Baba au Rum has one of the largest rum lists in the world, so try one of their twists on classic rum cocktails like the Mai Tai, Zombie, Daiquiri, or Tiki punch. Their Pisco Sour and Bloody Mary are also perfect. The soundtrack is an eclectic, feel-good mix of reggae, soul, and world beats; don’t be surprised if you suddenly find yourself dancing around your barstool.
By Rachel Howard , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Vintage VW Vans Are Getting an All-Electric Upgrade
Vintage VW Vans Are Getting an All-Electric Upgrade
How Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance Can (and Can’t) Help You
How Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance Can (and Can’t) Help You
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
Air New Zealand Unveils Lie-Flat Beds Designed for Economy
Air New Zealand Unveils Lie-Flat Beds Designed for Economy