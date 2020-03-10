Baba au Rum
It always feels like a holiday at this small but influential tiki bar. Despite the countless accolades (it’s consistently voted one of the world’s 50 best bars), Baba au Rum is unpretentious and easygoing—a place where everyone from cool-hunting tourists to middle-aged barflies will feel comfortable. The cocktail menu is long, complex, and witty. As the name suggests, Baba au Rum has one of the largest rum lists in the world, so try one of their twists on classic rum cocktails like the Mai Tai, Zombie, Daiquiri, or Tiki punch. Their Pisco Sour and Bloody Mary are also perfect. The soundtrack is an eclectic, feel-good mix of reggae, soul, and world beats; don’t be surprised if you suddenly find yourself dancing around your barstool.