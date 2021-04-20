Ba Be National Park
Bố Lù, Ba Bể, Bắc Kạn 262934, Vietnam
| +84 98 958 74 00
Exploring Ba Be National ParkThe overcrowded mini-bus drops us off (five-hours late) about three kilometers from Ba Be National Park. Pack raft on my back, I scramble up and down hills with my friends through the quiet starlit forest toward a bobbing light in the distance – our boat driver.
We board a small wooden boat and stretch out as the boat sputters across a glistening Ba Be lake to Pulong, a Thai minority village. ”Turn off your headlamp,” the boat driver jests, “the American helicopters will spot us.”
We arrive at our home stay for the night, eat a delicious dinner of free-range chicken and sticky rice, and promptly pass out on our mats.
Tired but too excited to sleep any further, I awake early to catch the first glimpse of the sun over the lake. Because we arrived in darkness and I didn’t view any pictures of Ba Be before the trip, I have no idea what to expect.
My friend Tung pours me a fresh Vietnamese coffee from his french press, and I wander out to the veranda of our stilted house.
How to Get There: There is one bus a day direct to the national park boundary. It leaves around 1:30PM from the main My Dinh bus terminal. The cost is around $5-7.
Where to Stay: Homestays in local villages are the perfect way to check out the park. Homestays are around $10/night and include delicious two meals/day. Spend a few days and hike between the different villages.
What to Do: Hiking, canoeing, kayaking, swimming, trekking...
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Journey on the Happiness Road
We can say that between majestic mountains and looking panoramic away, although this time when we went to the river Nho Que was shallow but with its winding around the narrow ravine, is enough to create a rare and majestic beauty, make the arid and harsh of rocky surface surrounding disappeared.
Like many visitors to Dong Van Plateau which we perceive and see that is all rocks in different shapes, posture and colors when they are rayed by sunlight. Some look like shape like pyramid, some look like porcupine quills, some form tobe layers look like ocean waves. All makes an endless impressive scene. It can be said that on the land shaped like the S letter, there is no place like Ha Giang where stone is in all sizes and thosands shapes. This is extremely a rare and spectacular beauty.
When the blue color Nho Que river below disappeared by valleys, we get to Meo Vac, a small town with the Km 185 landmark. Although the living condition of people in the northernmost of the country is still very poor and hard working, but we see the "happiness" blossoming between stones. In our mind, the rice terraces, the green corn fields, highland markets and lovely pupils here will live forever and this journey called "Happness Road" never ends.
Nguyen Duc Hien / Kevin from BABENATIONALPARK.COM.VN and THEBTOURIST.COM
(Email hien@babenationalpark.com.vn)
Like many visitors to Dong Van Plateau which we perceive and see that is all rocks in different shapes, posture and colors when they are rayed by sunlight. Some look like shape like pyramid, some look like porcupine quills, some form tobe layers look like ocean waves. All makes an endless impressive scene. It can be said that on the land shaped like the S letter, there is no place like Ha Giang where stone is in all sizes and thosands shapes. This is extremely a rare and spectacular beauty.
When the blue color Nho Que river below disappeared by valleys, we get to Meo Vac, a small town with the Km 185 landmark. Although the living condition of people in the northernmost of the country is still very poor and hard working, but we see the "happiness" blossoming between stones. In our mind, the rice terraces, the green corn fields, highland markets and lovely pupils here will live forever and this journey called "Happness Road" never ends.
Nguyen Duc Hien / Kevin from BABENATIONALPARK.COM.VN and THEBTOURIST.COM
(Email hien@babenationalpark.com.vn)
almost 7 years ago
BA BE NATIONAL PARK LANDSCAPES
General
Ba Bể National Park is a reserve in Bắc Kạn Province, Northeast region of Vietnam, set up to protect a freshwater lake (Ba Bể Lake) along with surrounding limestone and lowland evergreen forests. It is located about 240 kilometers northwest of the capital city Hanoi.
Ba Be (meaning Three Bays) is in fact three linked lakes, which have a total length of 8km and a width of about 400m. More than a hundred species of freshwater fish inhabit the lake. Two of the lakes are separated by a 100m-wide strip of water called Be Kam, sandwiched between high walls of chalk rock.
When to go?
The best time to visit Ba Be Lake is during the dry season (winter and spring). In the wet season, the lake takes up water from the Nang River and regularly flooded. If travel at the time of Long Tong Festival on the 10th and 11th days of the first lunar month, there are traditional games and performance of surrounding ethnic tribal groups.
The B Tourist Vietnam
A: 42 rue Dang Thai Than, Hoan Kiem, Hanoï
T: (+84)4 3 6425 420
E: tours@thebtourist.com
S: www.thebtourist.com www.babenationalpark.com.vn
http://www.babenationalpark...
Ba Bể National Park is a reserve in Bắc Kạn Province, Northeast region of Vietnam, set up to protect a freshwater lake (Ba Bể Lake) along with surrounding limestone and lowland evergreen forests. It is located about 240 kilometers northwest of the capital city Hanoi.
Ba Be (meaning Three Bays) is in fact three linked lakes, which have a total length of 8km and a width of about 400m. More than a hundred species of freshwater fish inhabit the lake. Two of the lakes are separated by a 100m-wide strip of water called Be Kam, sandwiched between high walls of chalk rock.
When to go?
The best time to visit Ba Be Lake is during the dry season (winter and spring). In the wet season, the lake takes up water from the Nang River and regularly flooded. If travel at the time of Long Tong Festival on the 10th and 11th days of the first lunar month, there are traditional games and performance of surrounding ethnic tribal groups.
The B Tourist Vietnam
A: 42 rue Dang Thai Than, Hoan Kiem, Hanoï
T: (+84)4 3 6425 420
E: tours@thebtourist.com
S: www.thebtourist.com www.babenationalpark.com.vn
http://www.babenationalpark...