B. Nektar Meadery - Taproom and Production Facility
1511 Jarvis St, Ferndale, MI 48220, USA
| +1 313-744-6323
Photo courtesy of B Nektar Meadery/Facebook
More info
Sun 2pm - 8pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri 5pm - 12am
Sat 2pm - 12am
Sweet Honey WineB. Nektar Meadery has been winning awards almost every year since it opened in 2008. Owned by former home brewers Brad and Kerri Dahlhofer, along with their friend Paul Zimmerman, this Ferndale meadery is unusual in Michigan. That's a status that is just fine with its owners. They're attempting to change the stereotype mead has to prove that it doesn't have to be sweet and that it can be a mainstream drink. All this while maintaining the kind of brewing integrity that home brewers can boast.
And, they're succeeding.
Meads like the Dry Orange Blossom, Wildflower and Wildberry Pyment are available year round while limited batches often offer a change of pace. Their website also features drink recipes that include mead. Visit the meadery, take home a few bottles, and get creative.