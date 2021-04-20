B&B Quartopiano
Piazza di Pellicceria, 2-4, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
| +39 348 742 6779
Urban bed and breakfast oasisWhile not a 'hotel' per se, the B&B Quartopiano offers luxury accommodations in a bed and breakfast setting in a lovingly restored ancient palace - a wonderful way to get a feel for the 'real' history of ancient Genoa.
Located just steps from the Aquarium, and equally as close to the UNESCO Strada Nuova museums, this setting is a perfect way to stay in the very heart of the old city. With a rooftop terrace (including a hot tub!), Quartopiano acts a small urban oasis (especially if you prefer small properties to large city hotels).