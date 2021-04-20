Where are you going?
B&B La Luna di Quarazzana

Via A. Nardi, 9, 54013 Fivizzano MS, Italy
| +39 331 311 1202
Far from the Madding Crowd Quarazzana Italy
View from the Hamlet : Alpi Apuane Quarazzana Italy
Luna di Quarazzana’s court yard Quarazzana Italy
Donkeys wild in luna di Quarazzana’s hamlet Quarazzana Italy
Sun 12:30pm - 1:27pm
Sun - Sat 7:30pm - 8:30pm
Far from the Madding Crowd

On a wet, rather chilly day in April, we drove up into the Lunigiana hills in the extreme north western corner of Tuscany and found this wonderful Bed & Breakfast in Quarazzana, an ancient, half derelict hamlet which is home to 12 souls, a few cats and dogs and two donkeys. Owners Ilaria and Stefano are warm and welcoming hosts offering four delightful bedrooms, wonderful breakfasts and dinner on request. We stayed in the suite where there was a fire burning in the antique stove when we arrived. This place is miles from anywhere and set in a landscape of chestnut woods and hills: on a clear day you can (almost) see forever. Come here if you want true peace and quiet, but if you do feel like some sightseeing, the coastal towns of Lerici, Portovenere and the Cinque Terre are not far away.
By Nicky Swallow , AFAR Local Expert

Ilaria bacherini
about 3 years ago

View from the Hamlet : Alpi Apuane

This is the view from Luna di Quarazzana ‘s hamlet : Alpi Apuane . The Bb is located in between 3 parks : Appenino natural park ( UNESCO heritage ) , Alpi Apuane ‘s park and 5 terre .
Ilaria bacherini
about 3 years ago

Luna di Quarazzana’s court yard

This is the courtyard , in the night just stars and candles light ! The building is XV sec .
Ilaria bacherini
about 3 years ago

Donkeys wild in luna di Quarazzana’s hamlet

This hamlet is unique has cows and donkeys that walk slowly on the path still

