B&B Corte dei Libri
Via Cengia, 67, 37029 Cengia VR, Italy
+39 045 772 5543
A B&B for Book and Wine LoversTwenty minutes from the center of Verona lies its mountainous wine region, Valpolicella. Valpolicella is known for its Valpolicella Classico Superiore, Valpolicella Ripasso, and, above all, its Amarone.
Amarone is a ruby wine, typically of full, velvety mouthfeel, that uses three times as many grapes as most other wines.
Up among vineyards and villas, stands B&B Corte dei Libri, itself a 1500's villa. Now, Lucia and her family run it along with a printing and publishing business. As if its rustic appeal and vistas weren't enough, you're welcome to read their books. And the Gabrielli family made it an experience for us.
Our plan to come by car failed, so we took a bus. It left us about 15 minutes from the B&B and neither our phones, nor our internet worked. We trudged up the hills with our suitcases (one lost its wheel along the way) until an old man in a van passed us by, turned around, and asked where we were going. "Sono il padre di Lucia! Venite!" Lucia's father drove us to our lodging.
Lucia asked if we wanted food and told us we could pay the next day. Her dad showed us the garden and encouraged us to pick as many cherries as we wished. The next night, Lucia's parents gave us a tour of the printing press. (The machine had printed 29,177,516 pages when I saw it.) Lucia's parents proceeded to gift me two books and chat with me about Italy's literature and history for an hour. Our last day, Lucia drove us to the airport free of charge so we wouldn't take a taxi.