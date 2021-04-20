B & A Flea Market
2885 Southeast Federal Highway
+1 772-288-4915
More info
Sat, Sun 8am - 3pm
The Old Flea MarketThe first time I wandered the grounds of the B&A Flea Market in Stuart, Florida, I was very interested n the many booths and the variety of goods available there. The atmosphere was electric and the property was alive with families and guests having a great time at an old fashioned, wholesome attraction.
The B&A Flea market is the Treasure Coast's largest and oldest flea market and has been open for over 35 years. The market is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am - 3pm, year round, rain or shine. Parking and admission are free.
There are over 400 vendors offering everything from antiques, coins, shoes, hats to a good food court where pizza, popcorn, ice cream,( you name it), are tough choices in a festival type of atmosphere. If you want something, you'll probably find it there.
I like to wander around looking for fresh, local produce while shopping the booths inside and outside. In sunny mild weather this carnival atmosphere is a definite mood booster. Be careful in the hot weather as it can be quite steamy mid-day.
The B&A Flea Market is something to see and experience in Stuart, Florida right off US1.
2885 SE US1, Stuart
www.bafleamarket.com