B & A Flea Market

2885 Southeast Federal Highway
+1 772-288-4915
The Old Flea Market Stuart Florida United States

Sat, Sun 8am - 3pm

The Old Flea Market

The first time I wandered the grounds of the B&A Flea Market in Stuart, Florida, I was very interested n the many booths and the variety of goods available there. The atmosphere was electric and the property was alive with families and guests having a great time at an old fashioned, wholesome attraction.

The B&A Flea market is the Treasure Coast's largest and oldest flea market and has been open for over 35 years. The market is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am - 3pm, year round, rain or shine. Parking and admission are free.

There are over 400 vendors offering everything from antiques, coins, shoes, hats to a good food court where pizza, popcorn, ice cream,( you name it), are tough choices in a festival type of atmosphere. If you want something, you'll probably find it there.

I like to wander around looking for fresh, local produce while shopping the booths inside and outside. In sunny mild weather this carnival atmosphere is a definite mood booster. Be careful in the hot weather as it can be quite steamy mid-day.

The B&A Flea Market is something to see and experience in Stuart, Florida right off US1.

2885 SE US1, Stuart
www.bafleamarket.com


By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

