Azura Selous
Selous Game Reserve, Rufiji, Tanzania
Southern Tanzania has new Luxury Safari CampAzura Selous, a new luxury property in the Selous Game Reserve, has put Southern Tanzania on the map. While many tourists flock to the Serengeti, The Selous Game Reserve is three times the size of the Serengeti, and offers authentic and undisturbed wildlife viewings. Azura Selous offers luxurious tented accommodation in the Selous and are a complete one off, making them to the first to arrive in this up and coming destination in style.
With bold animal prints and bright chandeliers, the property steers clear from the classic colonial feel of many safari lodges. Nestled along the Great Ruaha River, the property has 12 spacious tented safari suites and private plunge pools with a vibrant atmosphere brings the outside wilderness in.
The Selous is actually bigger than Switzerland with very few lodges and limited tourism, giving travelers an incredibly extraordinary and rugged safari experience. Azura Selous also offers totally personalized safaris, bringing guests uninterrupted game viewings close to wild dogs, giraffes, and lions. The Selous has over 50% of Africa’s endangered wild dog population, and it is very unlikely that guests will see another safari vehicle on their game drive.
over 6 years ago
The day beds on the Upper Deck at Azura Selous
What stylish luxury from which to be game viewing. Relaxing here with a gin and tonic in hand is the best way to spend an afternoon!