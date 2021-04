Azienda Agricola Papa dei Boschi 12050 Lequio Berria CN, Italy

If you love Nutella... ...then you absolutely must take a day trip from Genova to experience the specialty hazelnuts of the Piemonte (Langhe) region. Growing sympathetically with the other delicacy of this region - the white truffle - these hazelnuts are prized the world over for their smooth flavor and surprising crunch (and thankfully, you can find them in their most delicious form - GELATO di NOCCIOLA - in nearly every gelateria across Italy!).