Ayyam Gallery

Gate Village - 03 Sheikh Zayed Rd - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 439 2395
Support Artists in Exile at Ayyam Art Gallery دبي United Arab Emirates

Originally established in Damascus in 2006, the superb Ayyam Gallery now has branches in Dubai - at both Dubai International Financial Centre and Al Serkal Avenue, home to a handful of art spaces - as well as Beirut, Jeddah and London. You can expect to see superlative contemporary art from across the Middle East, which is reason enough to drop in for a look -or shop for some original art to take home. However, I also love that the Ayyam folks have worked tirelessly throughout the Syrian civil war to support Syrian artists in exile and save their work from destruction by shifting it to a purpose-built archive in Dubai.
By Lara Dunston , AFAR Contributor

