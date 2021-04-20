Support Artists in Exile at Ayyam Art Gallery
Originally established in Damascus in 2006, the superb Ayyam Gallery now has branches in Dubai
- at both Dubai International Financial Centre and Al Serkal Avenue, home to a handful of art spaces - as well as Beirut, Jeddah and London
. You can expect to see superlative contemporary art from across the Middle East, which is reason enough to drop in for a look -or shop for some original art to take home. However, I also love that the Ayyam folks have worked tirelessly throughout the Syrian civil war to support Syrian artists in exile and save their work from destruction by shifting it to a purpose-built archive in Dubai.