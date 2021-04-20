Where are you going?
ayutthaya, thailand

Ancient area of buddhist monasteries

Ayutthaya became my compulsory destination in my thailand trip. Since i've always loved being around historical places that comprise ruins, old buildings and heritage sites, Ayutthaya had succeeded to keep me nothing but amazed by all the vibes and the atmosphere of that thai historical era. Wandering the sites that have been listed as UNESCO's World Heritage Site, will give you another feeling if you use bycyle or at least motorcycle.
By Rozy Aldilasa

Rozy Aldilasa
almost 7 years ago

Ayutthaya became my compulsory destination in my thailand trip. Since i've always loved being around historical places that comprise ruins, old buildings and heritage sites, Ayutthaya had succeeded to keep me nothing but amazed by all the vibes and the atmosphere of that thai historical era. Wandering the sites that have been listed as UNESCO's World Heritage Site, will give you another feeling if you use bycyle or at least motorcycle.

