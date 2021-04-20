ayutthaya, thailand Gedung Krakatau Steel, Lantai 7, Jl. Jenderal Gatot Subroto Kav. 54, RT.1/RW.4, Kuningan Tim., Setia Budi, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12950, Indonesia

Ancient area of buddhist monasteries Ayutthaya became my compulsory destination in my thailand trip. Since i've always loved being around historical places that comprise ruins, old buildings and heritage sites, Ayutthaya had succeeded to keep me nothing but amazed by all the vibes and the atmosphere of that thai historical era. Wandering the sites that have been listed as UNESCO's World Heritage Site, will give you another feeling if you use bycyle or at least motorcycle.