Ayutthaya Historical Park
196 หมู่ที่ 4 Khlong Tho Rd, Tambon Pratuchai, Amphoe Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chang Wat Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 13000, Thailand
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 6pm
Buddha ReconstructedAyutthaya was the capital of Siam before it was sacked by the Burmese. The Burmese were merciless, hacking off the heads and hands of the thousands of Buddha statues that lined the many temples in Ayutthaya. My Thai friend whispered under her breath, "very bad karma." The ancient capital has been gradually restored at several points since the capital was relocated to Bangkok.
almost 7 years ago
Tuk tuk ride
To visit Ayutthaya's historic park - declared UNESCO World Heritage Site - we rent a tuk tuk to drive us around. This is one of the city's main roads, resuming business as usual only a couple of weeks after the terrible floods of Oct/Nov 2011.
almost 7 years ago
Sunset in Ayutthaya
Ayutthaya, in central Thailand, was the former capital of the Kingdom of Siam. Founded in 1350, it became one of the country’s largest cities in the XVII century. It was sacked and partially destroyed by the Burmese army in the mid 1700′s but many ruins survived to testify to the former capital’s splendor. They can be viewed today in Ayutthaya historical park – declared UNESCO World Heritage Site.