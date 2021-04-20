Sunset in Ayutthaya

Ayutthaya, in central Thailand, was the former capital of the Kingdom of Siam. Founded in 1350, it became one of the country’s largest cities in the XVII century. It was sacked and partially destroyed by the Burmese army in the mid 1700′s but many ruins survived to testify to the former capital’s splendor. They can be viewed today in Ayutthaya historical park – declared UNESCO World Heritage Site.