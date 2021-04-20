Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ayutthaya Historical Park

196 หมู่ที่ 4 Khlong Tho Rd, Tambon Pratuchai, Amphoe Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chang Wat Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 13000, Thailand
Buddha Reconstructed Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Thailand
Sunset in Ayutthaya Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Thailand
Tuk tuk ride Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Thailand
Buddha Reconstructed Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Thailand
Sunset in Ayutthaya Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Thailand
Tuk tuk ride Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Thailand

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 6pm

Buddha Reconstructed

Ayutthaya was the capital of Siam before it was sacked by the Burmese. The Burmese were merciless, hacking off the heads and hands of the thousands of Buddha statues that lined the many temples in Ayutthaya. My Thai friend whispered under her breath, "very bad karma." The ancient capital has been gradually restored at several points since the capital was relocated to Bangkok.
By Kristin V.

More Recommendations

Arlenne Poloni
almost 7 years ago

Tuk tuk ride

To visit Ayutthaya's historic park - declared UNESCO World Heritage Site - we rent a tuk tuk to drive us around. This is one of the city's main roads, resuming business as usual only a couple of weeks after the terrible floods of Oct/Nov 2011.
Arlenne Poloni
almost 7 years ago

Sunset in Ayutthaya

Ayutthaya, in central Thailand, was the former capital of the Kingdom of Siam. Founded in 1350, it became one of the country’s largest cities in the XVII century. It was sacked and partially destroyed by the Burmese army in the mid 1700′s but many ruins survived to testify to the former capital’s splendor. They can be viewed today in Ayutthaya historical park – declared UNESCO World Heritage Site.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30