Small it may be, but one thing I miss about Cyprus is the fact that you're always running into things like "Cyclops Cave" and "Aphrodite's Baths". Still on the lookout for "Hermes' Toilet" and "Hera's Herb Garden", though.

This cave is at Konnos Bay, hands down the best beach on the island. Clear blue water, with a shaded kafeneio at the top of the hill and a cliffside path along the water to the aforementioned "Cyclops Cave" (just be wary of mosquitoes).
By Kareem Yasin , AFAR Contributor

