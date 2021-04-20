Where are you going?
Ayasofya Müzesi

2 Caferiye Sokak
| +90 212 522 17 50
Ramadan in Istanbul Istanbul Turkey

Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm

Ramadan in Istanbul

Istanbul is a tourism machine in the summer with busses full of hordes of visitors unloading daily. Ramadan offered a phenomenal way to see the local side of this city and its people. Ramadan is a month of fasting between sun up and sun down. So each night before sunset thousands of families filled up parks and lawns with blankets covered with picnics for feast time after the last call to prayer. It's an incredible community event with kids running around and families staying up late.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
