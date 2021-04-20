Ayasofya Müzesi

Ramadan in Istanbul
Istanbul is a tourism machine in the summer with busses full of hordes of visitors unloading daily. Ramadan offered a phenomenal way to see the local side of this city and its people. Ramadan is a month of fasting between sun up and sun down. So each night before sunset thousands of families filled up parks and lawns with blankets covered with picnics for feast time after the last call to prayer. It's an incredible community event with kids running around and families staying up late.