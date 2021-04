A'YA Lounge Tevkifhane Sokak No. 1, Cankurtaran Mh., 34110 Sultanahmet-Eminönü/Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey

A'YA Rooftop Lounge From the top of the Four Seasons in Sultanahmet, you can admire some of Istanbul’s most iconic attractions: the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, and the Bosphorus. A'YA Rooftop Lounge is open in summer, serving up cocktails, meze, and, on select nights, live jazz. In winter, cozy up by the fireplace with a cup of salep, a warm milky drink with cinnamon.