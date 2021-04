Be wined & dined by Moet & Chandon in Champagne

My month in Paris was amazing, but one of my trip highlights was the day spent in the Champagne region, visiting vineyards and champagne houses - particularly the underground labyrinth bursting with the world's best champagne at the Moet & Chandon Champagne House.Our tour included a guided tour of the original house of Moet & Chandon as well as a tour of the cellars - and some champagne tasting, of course!