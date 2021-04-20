Where are you going?
Jl. Petitenget W Retreat and Spa Bali Benoa Kuta Selatan Badung Bali, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 738106
Arriving at AWAY Spa at the W hotel in Seminyak is bit like being lifted out of Bali and into the fancy spacecraft of some very wealthy aliens. Once you get used to the color changing lights coming out of every crevice and sink into the pre-treatment warm and cold plunge pools, the relaxing really begins. There are a number of different areas to detox, decompress and sip healthful concoctions or even a bit of oxygen. The treatment rooms are huge, modern, smell wonderful and have designated areas for a lovely warm foot wash and pre-massage stretch. The staff were genuinely friendly and talked through the herbs they would use and the technique the massage would entail. Afterwards more healthy drinks and there is even a private lounge where spa guests can order food. This spa will take nothing less than you leaving with legs like jelly and a brain so relaxed you try to get on the wrong motorbike...not that I know anyone who did that...
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

