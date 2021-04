Awa Shanzhai Restaurant Ci'en E Rd, QuJiang ShangQuan, Yanta Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710061

Varied Chinese Cuisine Awa Shanzhai serves very tasty food. Their service is good and they have picture menus for easy ordering. But whereas with most Chinese restaurants it's easy to figure out the cuisine (Sichuan, Guangdong, barbecue, hotpot, and so on), the funny thing about this place is that I'm not entirely sure! Not that it matters. They do a good fresh fish sliced in half and covered with spices or ginger and cilantro, and they also have a lot of fried potato and fried tofu dishes.