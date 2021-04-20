Avon-by-the-Sea boardwalk Dances,
600 Ocean Ave, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ 07717, USA
+1 732-775-1043
More info
Sun - Thur 7:30am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 7:30am - 10pm
Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles!At the Erich The DJ Dances on Thursdays throughout the Summer in Avon-by-the-Sea on the boardwalk at Woodland Ave., the children are always fascinated but the bubbles that flow through the tent all evening.
Mark Thursday nights in July and through August 21st on your calendars. Remember: 7:30pm - 9:30pm.
Bubbles, balloons, and loads of fun.