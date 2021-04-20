Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Avon-by-the-Sea boardwalk Dances,

600 Ocean Ave, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ 07717, USA
+1 732-775-1043
Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles! Avon-by-the-Sea New Jersey United States

More info

Sun - Thur 7:30am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 7:30am - 10pm

Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles!

At the Erich The DJ Dances on Thursdays throughout the Summer in Avon-by-the-Sea on the boardwalk at Woodland Ave., the children are always fascinated but the bubbles that flow through the tent all evening.

Mark Thursday nights in July and through August 21st on your calendars. Remember: 7:30pm - 9:30pm.

Bubbles, balloons, and loads of fun.
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points