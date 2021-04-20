Where are you going?
Avon Boardwalk

Avon Boardwalk, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ 07717, USA
Declaration Reading

On Thursday, June 3, 2014 at 5:00 pm, the Avon Historical Society will sponsor a patriotic event. Patriotic music will play until 6:00 pm when the Declaration of Independence will be read.

The event will take place at 301 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea in the MunicipalComplex.There will be a contest and more music and fun.

Sounds like a great way to bring in the 4th of July Holiday! I think I'll check it out. Come on over.

For more info: www.avonbytheseahistory.org;
732 774 1619
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

