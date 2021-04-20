Avon Beach and Boardwalk, 600 Ocean Ave, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ 07717, USA

Ready, Set, Go - Summer '14 Here we are…. Memorial Day Weekend, 2014!

After the brutal past winter, everyone is happy. The summer season is here.



As I checked out the beaches, I started at Asbury Park, then traveled south through Ocean Grove, Bradley Beach, Avon, Belmar, Spring Lake, then Sea Girt. All are ready for the big season. After last year's '13 "Jersey Strong " season, this year most of the beaches are fully up and running from Sandy Hook down to Cape May.



Excitement is in the air. Restaurants, inns, shops, and beaches are beautiful and waiting for the crowds. I just heard on the radio that the Jersey Shore will be very busy this week-end.

The badge sales persons, badge checkers, and lifeguards are ready and, so are we sunbathers. I can't wait!The weather looks lie it will be somewhat cooperative on Saturday and Sunday. Monday looks to be a super day.



I can feel the sun on my skin, smell the hot dogs and french fries, and hear the squeals of the children. My beach chair and umbrella are in the trunk of my car.



Happy Memorial Day weekend. Enjoy the beach and …..remember to fly the flag.