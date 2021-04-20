Avon, - 5K, Ocean Ave Ocean Ave, New Jersey, USA

A Fun Race Next Saturday, May 31st, 2014 the Avon - 5 K run will be held at 8:30 am. It will be at the corner of Ocean Ave. and Norwood Ave. The Avon event is a great family affair. If you want to run, register at: avon5k@hotmail.com where you will also get all the info you need: t-shirt pick-up( shirts guaranteed to first 1400 registered),entry fees, tag info, and the run's route. If you choose not to run, there will be plenty of excitement and fun for you and the family as you watch the race.



The small borough of Avon invites you to join in either racing or watching. I do every year and enjoy it. The run/race will benefit the Avon First Aid and Safety Squad.



You might want to go to the beach after the race and then later saunter down to the Columns Restaurant for a lunch with a fantastic view of the beach and the ocean as you sit at a table on the front porch.