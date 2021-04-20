Where are you going?
Avoca

11-13 Suffolk St, Dublin 2, D02 C653, Ireland
Website
| +353 1 677 4215
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Wed 9:30am - 6:30pm
Thur - Sat 9:30am - 7pm

Tea and Shopping in Dublin

About twelve years ago I lived in Dublin, where I studied literature at Trinity College. The reading lists were long, and as such, I had a lot of time to read books over cups of tea and pints of cider. One of my favorite places to grab a bite was Avoca, a restaurant and housewares shop near the Temple Bar neighborhood. I visited Dublin last summer and was blown away by the quality and simplicity of the food, and the gorgeous displays of vintage china and cozy wool blankets.
By Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff

Katherine Kneier
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Fresh, Local and Amazing

While in Dublin you must eat at Avoca Cafe; a restaurant that, at-a-glance, you would never know existed. Located off of Grafton Street, form outside it looks like a clothing and home wares store—which it is—however wander up to the second floor and discover where all the locals go for lunch. The food was absolutely amazing. Dishes are made with the freshest ingredients and filled with flavor. My mouth is watering thinking about it. We arrived a little after 1 and had a short wait which was well worth it.
Katherine Kneier
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

An Afternoon Fruit Spritzer

When dining at Avoca in Dublin, I ordered the Strawberry Lemonade and before I knew it they were coming out with an entire pitcher. I thought this would be way too much but it was the perfect combination of sweet and sour and was also super refreshing with the seltzer water. The pitcher was almost gone before we got our food.
Katherine Kneier
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Carrot Cake You Can't Let the Rabbits Get To

In addition to the great dishes at Avoca they also have decadent desserts. I was too full after the meal I had so I came back on a separate day to try the carrot cake. It was definitely worth it and I even liked it so much I went down to the basement store they have and bought a full cake to take home. The store also serves other things like jams and sauces that are great to take back for gifts.

