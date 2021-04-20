Fresh, Local and Amazing

While in Dublin you must eat at Avoca Cafe; a restaurant that, at-a-glance, you would never know existed. Located off of Grafton Street, form outside it looks like a clothing and home wares store—which it is—however wander up to the second floor and discover where all the locals go for lunch. The food was absolutely amazing. Dishes are made with the freshest ingredients and filled with flavor. My mouth is watering thinking about it. We arrived a little after 1 and had a short wait which was well worth it.