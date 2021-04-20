Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Avidon Art & Design Hotel

Unterrather Str. 42, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany
Website
| +49 211 951950

Avidon Art & Design Hotel

Located in a quiet neighborhood between the airport and the trade fair, this four-star boutique hotel is unapologetically contemporary. Rooms are well appointed with Phillip Stark chairs as well as large flat-screen TVs, Tivoli sound systems, sizeable work desks, and, in some cases, a large balcony and free Wi-Fi. Designer furnishings also dot the public spaces, which include a 24-hour bar known for its premium selection of whiskies. The staff is friendly (and multilingual), the breakfast is generous, and, if you need to get out of town, there’s even a tram stop directly outside the front door.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points