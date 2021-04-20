Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Avia Hotel

9595 Six Pines Dr Ste 1100, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
Website
| +1 281-203-5005
Boutique Hotel In Luxurious Woodlands The Woodlands Texas United States

More info

Check Availability >

Boutique Hotel In Luxurious Woodlands

If you travel to The Woodlands for work or play then a stay at the Hyatt Market Street (formerly the Avia Hotel) is a must. This boutique hotel has Hyatt service in a luxurious, modern, and elegant space.

From the lobby to the rooms, the decor combines clean edges with rich and warm textures. The rooms have extremely comfortable beds with fine linens. And you'll find top-shelf liquors like Patron and gourmet goodies from Dean & Deluca in the mini-bar.

When you stay here you also won't have to walk far for great restaurants and high-end shopping. Market Street at The Woodlands features over 90 luxury retailers and 17 restaurants.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30