Avia Hotel 9595 Six Pines Dr Ste 1100, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA

Boutique Hotel In Luxurious Woodlands If you travel to The Woodlands for work or play then a stay at the Hyatt Market Street (formerly the Avia Hotel) is a must. This boutique hotel has Hyatt service in a luxurious, modern, and elegant space.



From the lobby to the rooms, the decor combines clean edges with rich and warm textures. The rooms have extremely comfortable beds with fine linens. And you'll find top-shelf liquors like Patron and gourmet goodies from Dean & Deluca in the mini-bar.



When you stay here you also won't have to walk far for great restaurants and high-end shopping. Market Street at The Woodlands features over 90 luxury retailers and 17 restaurants.