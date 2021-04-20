Averbode Abbey
1 Abdijstraat
+32 13 78 04 40
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm
Averbode AbbeyWe visited Averbode Abbey today because I had heard about their beer, cheese and bread baskets offered for sale at the Abbey. When I hear about cheese and bread made by monks I pay attention.
I searched online to see how the Abbey looks like and I was in love. I HAD to see the Abbey.
You pass the gates and then are welcomed by this incredible image. Crystal clear water in front of the main buildings allow the sky here on earth as the reflection is perfect.
I was mesmerized by this image. The day was gorgeous and the Abbey was quiet, perfect place for meditation.
If you manage to pull yourself from here, outside the gates, in the parking lot you will find food and ice cream trucks serving tall towers of ice cream, cream and wafers that will 100% impress you.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A place for meditation
When you will visit Averbode Abbey, near Diest in the Flemish Brabant, you will understand why this is the perfect place for meditation.
It's a place that is enchanting all senses and even though is fairly visited, it's extremely quiet.
The Averbode Abbey’s Square in Belgium, won the Public Space Award 2013 for the sophisticated simplicity of the project, which enhances the appreciation of its historical surrounding.
When in Belgium, this is a place that should not be overlooked.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
In the Mirror
Once you get inside Averbode Abbey you may not want to leave. It's that beautiful.
The Abbey square was recently updated with this water display, for lack of a better term.
It was constructed in such a way that the water part in only about 2 inches lower than the rest of the pavement and filled with enough water to give the buildings around it this glorious reflection.
Wood benches are situated around the water so on a hot day like today people werebuying ice cream from outside the gate and were sitting inside the Abbey enjoying the view.
Not bad for a Sunday afternoon.
