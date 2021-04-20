Averbode Abbey 1 Abdijstraat

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm

Averbode Abbey We visited Averbode Abbey today because I had heard about their beer, cheese and bread baskets offered for sale at the Abbey. When I hear about cheese and bread made by monks I pay attention.



I searched online to see how the Abbey looks like and I was in love. I HAD to see the Abbey.

You pass the gates and then are welcomed by this incredible image. Crystal clear water in front of the main buildings allow the sky here on earth as the reflection is perfect.



I was mesmerized by this image. The day was gorgeous and the Abbey was quiet, perfect place for meditation.



If you manage to pull yourself from here, outside the gates, in the parking lot you will find food and ice cream trucks serving tall towers of ice cream, cream and wafers that will 100% impress you.