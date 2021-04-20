Avenue de Champagne Avenue de Champagne, Épernay, France

Champagne street Avenue de Champagne is precisely that, a street with champagne houses all along it, on both sides. It's a must visit while in Épernay if you want to try different champagnes.



I would not recommend it if you have small children or even older ones. The few that we saw looked really bored with being there. It really isn't fun if you are very young.



For adults who want to try some of the best champagnes in the world is pretty amazing. We literally came out of one house and entered another.

By the time we reached the end of the street we were pretty tipsy and luckily there was a park across from Moet & Chandon champagne house and we recovered there. One thing I did not like is that we could not find a single spot to get water or food during the day. So if you plan on drinking come prepared with plenty of water and something to snack on. It makes a big difference to be hydrated when drinking.



It was on my bucket list to drink lots of champagne on Avenue de Champagne. If it's on your list too, do not wait another minute. Go and get tipsy on the world's best champagnes.