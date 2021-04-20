Where are you going?
1190 Granaderos
Website
| +54 261 420-4230
Adventures and Wine Mendoza Argentina

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 1pm, 3pm - 7pm

Adventures and Wine

Founded in 2002, Aventura & Wine was Mendoza’s first tourism agency specializing in wine tours, and they’re known for treating all their clients like VIPs. They cater to oenophiles searching for the crème de la crème wine experiences in the region.

Aventura & Wine provides exclusive wine tours that are artfully tailored for each client, for this reason they do not offer mixed group tours because they want to ensure the personalization of each experience. Their guides specialize in different areas, whether it is wine, art or regional tours, so that their clients benefit from the rich knowledge of their hosts. Many of their guests are honeymooners and couples, so they also focus on other luxurious pursuits including art tours, spa, golf and cooking classes. They operate 365 days a year and office appointments must be made by reservations. Granaderos 1190; +54 261 420 4230

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

