Aventura & Wine
1190 Granaderos
| +54 261 420-4230
Photo courtesy of Bodegas de Argentina
More info
Mon - Fri 9am - 1pm, 3pm - 7pm
Adventures and WineFounded in 2002, Aventura & Wine was Mendoza’s first tourism agency specializing in wine tours, and they’re known for treating all their clients like VIPs. They cater to oenophiles searching for the crème de la crème wine experiences in the region.
Aventura & Wine provides exclusive wine tours that are artfully tailored for each client, for this reason they do not offer mixed group tours because they want to ensure the personalization of each experience. Their guides specialize in different areas, whether it is wine, art or regional tours, so that their clients benefit from the rich knowledge of their hosts. Many of their guests are honeymooners and couples, so they also focus on other luxurious pursuits including art tours, spa, golf and cooking classes. They operate 365 days a year and office appointments must be made by reservations. Granaderos 1190; +54 261 420 4230