Avenida Ribeira das Naus

Enjoying a Walk Along the River

Finally it was reopened. The Lisboetas ( Lisbon people) were getting fed up with construction in this area. It’s still not 100 percent ready, but it's election year so something has to be inaugurated. Don’t worry, though, it’s still very nice to walk along the river at Ribeira das Naus or take a bike along the bicycle path.I would suggest you start at Praça do Comércio heading to Cais do Sodré. It won’t take more than 10 minutes, but you will probably want to stop and sit for a while, so don’t forget sunscreen and hat. If you go there on a Sunday, you will have the chance to see many kids taking sail classes in their small sailboats. Or if you are into discoveries, try to find a beach hidden since the 1755 earthquake.When you arrive at Cais do Sodré and you’re thirsty or maybe hungry, there is a kiosk with a lawn.