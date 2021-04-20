Avenida Ribeira das Naus

Sundowners at Lisbon's new river beach

Lisbon's waterfront got a new lease of life in March when the long awaited river beach opened. The beach consists of shallow concrete steps rather than sand but it's a great place to come and escape the city for a while and watch the boats come and go along the River Tagus. About halfway along the path that now connects Praça do Comércio with Cais do Sodré, there's a bar and a small promontory. Perfect for sundowners.