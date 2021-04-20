Avenida Ribeira das Naus
Av. Ribeira das Naus, Lisboa, Portugal
Enjoying a Walk Along the RiverFinally it was reopened. The Lisboetas (Lisbon people) were getting fed up with construction in this area. It’s still not 100 percent ready, but it's election year so something has to be inaugurated. Don’t worry, though, it’s still very nice to walk along the river at Ribeira das Naus or take a bike along the bicycle path.
I would suggest you start at Praça do Comércio heading to Cais do Sodré. It won’t take more than 10 minutes, but you will probably want to stop and sit for a while, so don’t forget sunscreen and hat. If you go there on a Sunday, you will have the chance to see many kids taking sail classes in their small sailboats. Or if you are into discoveries, try to find a beach hidden since the 1755 earthquake.
When you arrive at Cais do Sodré and you’re thirsty or maybe hungry, there is a kiosk with a lawn.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Sundowners at Lisbon's new river beach
Lisbon's waterfront got a new lease of life in March when the long awaited river beach opened. The beach consists of shallow concrete steps rather than sand but it's a great place to come and escape the city for a while and watch the boats come and go along the River Tagus. About halfway along the path that now connects Praça do Comércio with Cais do Sodré, there's a bar and a small promontory. Perfect for sundowners.