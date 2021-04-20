Aveiro Rossio Hostel R. João Afonso de Aveiro, 1, Largo do Rossio, 3800-198 Aveiro, Portugal

Stay at the Aveiro Rossio Hostel Hostels have always been an accommodation option among young travelers. However, in recent years not only do young travelers in their early 2oies are staying in hostels, but also older than that. Hostels have realized that not everyone can stay or willing to stay in a dorm type of accommodation and therefore offer the alternative of private rooms. Sometimes these private rooms are so well kept and designed that they can beat up some hotels.

One of these European well designed hostels is Aveiro Rossio Hostel, located in the heart of Aveiro, close to the local restaurants and bars.

Each room is designed in a different way (including the dorms), the living area is well equipped with comfortable sofas, music system, touristic info. The kitchen is colorful, cleaned, organized and well staffed. If you are a bit on the budget and want to share some space with locals, this is a great alternative in Aveiro.