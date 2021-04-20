Aveiro
Aveiro, Portugal
A moliceiros ride along Aveiro canalsAveiro is known and nick named as the 'Portuguese Venice' thanks to its canals, bridges over the canals and the painted colorful moliceiros (boats) that replace the gondolas in Venice.
The original usage of the moliceiro was to transfer the harvest of seaweed, which was the main source of fertilizing the farmland of Aveiro, but these days they are mostly touristic and used for boating rides along the canals.
The moliceiros are known for their bold colors and humorous decorations (including nudity) that ridicule situations of everyday life.
Even though it might be too touristy, sometimes it's fun to have a boat ride, especially before sunset.