Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Aveda Resorts and Spa Kumarakom

V/240-A, Ammankari Road, Kumarakom, Near Nazarath Church Kottayam,, Athikkalam, Kumarakom, Kerala 686563, India
Website
| +91 481 252 5500
Aveda Resorts and Spa Kumarakom Kumarakom India
Aveda Resorts and Spa Kumarakom Kumarakom India
Aveda Resorts and Spa Kumarakom Kumarakom India
Aveda Resorts and Spa Kumarakom Kumarakom India
Aveda Resorts and Spa Kumarakom Kumarakom India
Aveda Resorts and Spa Kumarakom Kumarakom India
Aveda Resorts and Spa Kumarakom Kumarakom India
Aveda Resorts and Spa Kumarakom Kumarakom India

Aveda Resorts and Spa Kumarakom

Overlooking Lake Vembanad, Aveda Kumarakom is a serene spa resort consisting of traditionally inspired red-roofed suite complexes and stand-alone cottages, many of which have outdoor showers and open up to a 492-foot-long centerpiece infinity pool. Ayurvedic treatments are available at the spa, as are yoga and meditation packages, but the hotel also offers a wide range of on- and off-site activities for guests, including backwater village tours aboard houseboats or vellams, regional fishing boats; willing guests can try their hand at catching fish like a Keralan, using only a bow and arrow (instruction is, of course, provided). For those who just want a taste of life on the water, free sunset cruises set out every evening on the adjacent lake. And the property’s proximity to the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary ensures sightings of and a constant chorus from avian neighbors, but the staff can arrange visits for the ornithologically obsessed.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points