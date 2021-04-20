Aveda Resorts and Spa Kumarakom
Overlooking Lake Vembanad, Aveda Kumarakom is a serene spa resort consisting of traditionally inspired red-roofed suite complexes and stand-alone cottages, many of which have outdoor showers and open up to a 492-foot-long centerpiece infinity pool. Ayurvedic treatments are available at the spa, as are yoga and meditation packages, but the hotel also offers a wide range of on- and off-site activities for guests, including backwater village tours aboard houseboats or vellams,
regional fishing boats; willing guests can try their hand at catching fish like a Keralan, using only a bow and arrow (instruction is, of course, provided). For those who just want a taste of life on the water, free sunset cruises set out every evening on the adjacent lake. And the property’s proximity to the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary ensures sightings of and a constant chorus from avian neighbors, but the staff can arrange visits for the ornithologically obsessed.