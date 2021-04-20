Avebury Avebury, Marlborough SN8 1RF, UK

Ancient Stones and Mysterious Mounds at Avebury Avebury is a unique village in Wiltshire,England in that it is surrounded by three ancient stone circles. Mystery still surrounds the stones that seem to pop up all over the countryside here and that were somehow placed intriguingly on ancient ley lines in Neolithic times. How did these ancient cultures know where to place them and how were they moved? Visitors can walk around Avebury and get up close to the stones, unlike neighbouring Stonehenge. But there is more to see here than the stone circles. Just outside Avebury is Silbury Hill, another curious structure. This man made conical hill is very distinctive and no one really knows how or why it got there thousands of years ago. It was thought to be a burial chamber but then again is it? This too is linked by an ancient ley line to Stonehenge. I'd recommend walking around Avebury and touching the stones, followed by a walk past Silbury Hill to West Kennet, another ancient burial mound that is now empty but very atmospheric. There's a museum in the village too detailing the history of this place but the best thing about Avebury is that mysteries are being unravelled all the time.