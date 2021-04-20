Where are you going?
Avenue du Prariond, 73150 Val-d'Isère, France
Website
| +33 4 79 06 02 00
Already a favorite, this boutique hotel recently received a total makeover, reopening for the 2018–19 season with a sleek new spa and a rooftop hot tub sporting stellar views of the Face de Bellevarde. In the rooms, plush carpets and wood paneling create a cozy atmosphere, whether you’re staying in a small double or one of the extra-spacious suites, which feature sitting rooms and balconies. If you’re traveling with a group, the hotel’s beautifully appointed, full-service apartments are a nice alternative to a rental chalet.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

