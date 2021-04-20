Where are you going?
Avalon International Breads LLC.

422 West Willis Street
Website
| +1 313-832-0008
Baking up Goodness on Willis Street in Midtown Detroit Michigan United States

More info

Sun 8am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 6am - 6pm

Avalon International Bakery has been delighting Midtown residents for 16 years.

Many of their breads are made with a sourdough starter and favorites amongst regular clientele include: scallion dill (great for grilled cheese sandwiches), beer bread, and Greektown olive. For sweet treats, the sea salted chocolate chip Cookie gets rave reviews.

I also enjoyed their cold case with kombucha drinks and fresh, cold salads.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

