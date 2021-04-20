Av Balboa Av Balboa

Bike or Walk Avenida Balboa, Panama City, Panama The newly completed Cinta Costera pedestrian park runs the length of Avenida Balboa, between Casco Viego and Punta Patillia. Not only does it connect two popular areas of the city, it also provides continuous sidewalks for walking and biking, along with great views of Panama City's skyline and the Bay of Panama.



On weekends, it's crowded with families picnicking, people playing futbol (soccer), and kids enjoying the playgrounds. With the festive community vibe, it's a great place to meet locals.



