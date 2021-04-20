Autor Rooms
Featured in Wallpaper
and several other design publications, Autor Rooms is a five-star stay—but in a less formal, more individual way than a typical hotel. The intimate property owes its decor to a group of Polish designers who filled the four rooms with a mix of vintage furniture and contemporary artwork. The resulting spaces are impeccable, beautiful down to the smallest detail yet not overdesigned or fussy. Each room is different, but all feature built-in “box” bathrooms that serve as artworks of their own. The building itself is a 19th-century tenement house with original wood floors, doors, and windows. At the heart of everything is a common lounge with a large, communal table, where breakfast is served each morning and guests can gather for coffee or tea throughout the day. While you won’t find any TVs here, you can look forward to a turntable with a collection of vinyl records, and a small library with art books and Warsaw guides (including one produced by the hotel).