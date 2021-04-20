AutoGallery Incheba Expo Bratislava, 851 01 Petržalka, Slovakia

Hidden Toy Car Shop Located somewhere in the old city center of Bratislava, there is the greatest little toy shop that sells nothing but cars. I was walking through the old part of town, and happened to look down a tiny alley. There was a little sign that said 'toy car shop,' or something to that effect. After ducking through a couple of low archways, I entered what is probably the smallest, and most specific toy store around. The proprietor only sells toy cars, and the space is about 100 square feet in size, with cars going literally from floor to ceiling. Due to the small size of the store, the picture above is the best angle I could manage for a shot. And yes, before leaving, I did in fact buy a toy car.



UPDATE: Thanks to another AFAR user, I can now update the information for this wonderful store. It's called AutoGallery, and it's located down a gangway near Michael's Gate.