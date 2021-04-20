Autodromo del Mugello
Località Senni, 15, 50038 Scarperia e San Piero FI, Italy
| +39 055 849 9111
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm
International MINI Meeting in Mugello, ItalyThe International MINI Meeting is more than a festival: it is a gathering that celebrates a way of life. MINI’s and MINI owners exude passion and playfulness, and when a few thousand gather in Mugello, Italy or another location of choice, the result is pure fun.
A winding procession of classic, vintage and modern MINI’s parade through town and to the festival’s grounds with windows down, music blaring, people waving and high-fiving each other and their MINI’s dressed in their finest.
There are roadsters, hatchbacks, limos, clunkers, Mokes and racecars. Pin stripes, polka dots, bumper stickers, checkers, Mr. Bean MINI’s and British flag-painted MINI’s. It is MINI Mania. People come and camp out for days, showing off their beautifully, and sometimes creatively, restored cars. It’s even more than an insider’s club: it’s a family. Without pretension, MINI owners are all about living life and having a good time, and that culture is felt instantaneously at the International MINI Meeting.
There is a swap meet on premise for everything MINI: mufflers, car doors, horns, widgets and decals: you name it, it’s here. MINI’s race around the Autodromo del Mugello—some are flying, while others are putzing along. It is the real-life Pixar movie CARS, as each of these gems comes alive with a personality all its own.
You’re welcomed into the family if you’re a MINI owner or not. I can guarantee this: if you’re not yet a MINI owner, you’ll want to be after this experience!